PURSUANT TO TENNESSEE CODE ANNOTATED

SECTION 66-31-105(2)(g), number 14 and L-9 in the self service storage facility known as S&L storage will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 PM on December 11, 2020 at S&L storage, 235 South Main, Lobelville, TN to satisfy an owner’s lien on such contents, claimed by the business known as S&L storage. Said self-storage facility is located at the address set forth herein where the sale will take place. DATED this the 11th day of December, 2020.