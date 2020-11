NEWT THOMAS WARREN

Mr. Warren, 86, of Linden, died Saturday November 7, 2020, at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Jim Joe Warren and Nanie Bell McNabb Warren. He worked as a logger and farmer his entire life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Jo Nell Marrs, Lee Hendrix, Roy Warren, Bill Warren, and Robert Joe Warren. Survivors include his sister, Nancy Warren Anderson of Linden.