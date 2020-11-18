MARY JO HORNER MACKIN

Mrs. Mackin, 85, of Linden, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Maury Regional Hospital. A graveside service was held Sunday, November 15 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with Ron Dunkle officiating. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Ruby Cecil Horner and Ann Jane Coleman Horner. She was a retired supervisor from HIS Corporation in Hohenwald, and a member of Linden First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Barry Mackin; sisters, Ida Churchwell, Pearl Hicks, Beatrice Bates, Virginia Parnell, and Jewel Murdock; and an infant brother, Ruby Cecil Horner, Jr. Survivors include her husband, J.D. Mackin; a son, Larry (Gail) Mackin of Arizona; grandchildren, Minon (Steven) Maier of Arizona; great grandchildren, Talon and Easton Maier; and a host of other loving family members and friends.