JIMMY RAY HINSON

Mr. Hinson, 67, of Linden, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Maury Regional Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Linden Church of God, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Hinson Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late Leamon Hinson and Leta Brewer Hinson. He worked for Trees, Inc. as a trimmer, and was a member of Linden Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Pulley. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Hinson; children, Jason (Heather) Hinson of Clifton, Jacob (Ashley) Ward of Alabama, and Holly (John) Hewitt of Linden; grandchildren, Jameson, Brandon, Grace, J.J., and Khloe; sisters, Kathy (Jimmy) Bell, Linda (Larry) Clifton, and Reba Bell, all of Linden; a brother, Randy Hinson of Hohenwald; and a host of other loving family members and friends.