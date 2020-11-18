JESSE DEWAYNE RANEY

Mr. Raney, 49, of Decaturville, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. A graveside service was held Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Moore Cemetery, Linden. Reed’s Chapel, Decaturville, was in charge of arrangements. He was a construction worker. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Robert Raney, and his wife. Survivors include his mother, Peggy Raney of Decaturville; two daughters, Megan Raney of Paris, and Brianna Raney of Washington, DC; a son, Eric (Samantha) Raney of Lobelville; a granddaughter, Andi Raney; two sisters, Pat Landers of Linden, and Janet (Virgil) Pagal of Jackson; and two brothers, Timothy (Amanda) Raney of Decaturville, and Robert (Rebecca) Raney of Jackson.