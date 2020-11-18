HELEN MARIE HICKERSON GRIMES

Mrs. Grimes, 84, of Linden, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Friday, November 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Joseph Wesley Hickerson and Johnnie Willie Maie Hinson Hickerson. She was owner/operator of Linden Dry Cleaners for many years, and a member of Linden Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Grimes, and a brother, Johnny Ray Hickerson. Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (Paul) Nance of Williamsport, and Melissa McGee of Linden; grandchildren, Jeremy Marvin, Joshua Nance, Cody (Noelle) McGee, and Brayden McGee; great grandchildren, Greer and Gera-Lea McGee; a brother, Benton Hickerson of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.