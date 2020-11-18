FREE FLU SHOTS AT THE HEATH DEPARTMENT

Perry County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event tomorrow, Thursday, November 19.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Perry County Health Department Director Sarah Russell.

“The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Perry County who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”

The department will provide flu shots at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at First Christian Church, 168 West Main Street, Linden, 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Tennessee Department of Health county health department sites will not offer COVID-19 testing on this date, but will resume on Friday, November 20.

The department recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50, and those with chronic medical conditions.

The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.

For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Perry County Health Department at 931-589-2138, or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.