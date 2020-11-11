WILLA DEAN INMAN QUALLS

Ms. Qualls, 79, of Linden, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A graveside service was held Friday, November 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Howell-Lineberry Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Elvis Inman and Gussie Ward Inman. She was a retired housekeeper for Perry County Nursing Home. Survivors include her son, Shannon Qualls; grandchildren, Leah Tangerstrom and Austin Finch; and a host of other loving family members and friends.