‘OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD’ DELIVERS START NEXT MONDAY

More than 4,000 locations—including Linden First Baptist Church—will offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.

Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 16-23.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide for more than two decades.

This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts.

The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need.

Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse.

“Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Procedures will be followed by the drop-off center to comply with health department Covid-19 policy. Greeters will be out front to direct how boxes will be handled.

The drop-off location in Perry County is First Baptist Church of Linden. Bring your boxes by the office anytime from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, prior to November 16 when the schedule for “no contact drop off” will begin:

–Monday, November 16, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.;

–Tuesday, November 17, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.;

–Wednesday, November 18, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.;

–Thursday, November 19, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.;

–Friday, November 20, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.;

-Saturday, November 21, by appointment only, call 601-416-4713;

–Sunday, November 22, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.;

–Monday, November 23, 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is makingadjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

If you’re interested in volunteering at the center, please contact Barbara Fulton at 601-416-4713, or the church office, 931-576-5100.