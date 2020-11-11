NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING

“It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-104. The foreperson of this county is presently: Lloyd (Sam) Warf, 208 Lloyds Lane, Linden, Tennessee 37096.

“The Grand Jury will meet at the Perry County Sheriff’s Department on the following dates:

Monday, November 23, 2020

You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you may make under oath to the grand jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point of question.”

This the 4th day of November, 2020

Joy Breeding, Circuit Court Clerk

Perry County, Tennessee

B 11-11