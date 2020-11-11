NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR COMMUNITY EXCELLENCE AWARDS

The nomination process for the Perry County Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards is now underway for the usual categories, plus a few new ones during this unusual year.

You can make your nominations by visiting the My Perry County Facebook page link to the survey.

Chamber Executive Director Allyson Dickey released this statement:

“2020 has been difficult for everyone, and there’s nothing that feels worse than building up a big event only to have to let the community down time and again. With that in mind, this year’s Community Excellence Awards will be a virtual, livestreamed event. We will not hold an in-person Chamber Awards banquet this year.

“We will do our best to make this a fun, engaging process. There will be new, 2020-specific award categories because while 2020 has been difficult, it has also allowed Perry County and her citizens to rise to the occasion. We have all served one another in some capacity. This year, more than ever, we all shine bright.

“I hope you will all participate as enthusiastically as you have in the past.”

Nominations will be accepted online through November 16, and online voting will be held through December 1.

The virtual awards will be announced December 8, thanks to sponsors Nunley Media Group, AT&T, The Video Corner Café, FirstBank, and Duncan’s Ace Hardware.

Nominees will pick up certificates and winners their awards at the Chamber office during the remainder of December.

Awards are: Volunteer, Community Organization, Student, Public Servant, Student Athlete, Good Neighbor, Educator, Man of Year, Woman of Year, Small Business, and these new categories: Essential Worker, Hometown Hero—Individual, and Hometown Hero—Business.