NANCY EVALYNE PARRISH

Mrs. Parrish, 88, of Linden, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. A funeral service was held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Spring Creek Holiness Church. Burial was at Parrish Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Ollie Parrish and Emma Stinnett Parrish. She had worked at several factories, including Slant and Slant, Red Kapp and Tri-Angle Apparel, and was a member of Spring Creek Holiness Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Parrish; a son, David Parrish; and thirteen brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Thelma “Lucy” (Eddie) Ledbetter of Linden, and Benny (Geneta) Parrish of Decaturville; grandchildren, Tina (Jug) Walker and Shannon (Penny) Parrish; great grandchildren, Drew McCaig, Slade (Serenity) Walker, Reece Walker, Madelyn Parrish, and Desi Dunkle; a sister, Bessie Ledbetter of Linden; a brother, Wesley (Bonnie) Parrish of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.