KELLY ZADAKAUS, SR.

Mr. Zadakaus, 74, of Linden, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Maury Regional Hospital. A graveside service was held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Sardis Ridge Cemetery, Parsons, with military honors. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Trenton, the son of the late Rob Richardson and Margaret Lee Richardson. He was retired from the United States Air Force and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Survivors include his wife, Roseanna Zadakaus; sons, Kelly “Ross” Zadakaus, Jr. and Lee Zadakaus, both of Knoxville; three grandchildren; brothers, Edd Richardson and Bobby Richardson, both of Florida, John Richardson of Trenton, and Roy Richardson; and a host of other loving family members and friends.