COUNTY & NURSING HOME COVID NUMBERS IMPROVE

Tennessee—and in particular, Perry County—were targeted by an unpublished White House Coronavirus Task Force report that urged residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

ABC News obtained the document dated November 1. Since that time, Perry County data seems to have improved—especially the number of active cases.

In the seven-day period from Monday, November 2, to Sunday, November 8, local active cases have dropped from 117 to 44, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

The number of overall positive cases continues to rise; for the same week-long period, active cases moved from 364 to 383, modest compared to the spike in numbers just two weeks ago.

It is not a time, say health officials, to let down our guard. Recommendations for masks, frequent hand-washing and sanitizing, and social distancing remain intact.

Perry Community Hospital—which suffered a breakout of cases among staff and patients—remains closed, except……

…………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE………….