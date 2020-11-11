COMMISSIONERS MEET MONDAY By Editor | November 11, 2020 | 0 Perry County Mayor John Carroll announced that the Perry County Commission will meet in regular monthly session on Monday, November 16, 2020, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited to attend. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO FURNISHERS November 11, 2020 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE November 11, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING November 11, 2020 | No Comments » In The Circuit Court Of Perry County October 14, 2020 | No Comments »