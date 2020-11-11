ATTENTION PERRY CO. PARENTS & STUDENTS: HYBRID LEARNING BEGINS TOMORROW!
Perry County Schools will move to Hybrid Learning beginning Thursday, November 12 through Thursday, November 19th. No students will attend school on Friday, November 20th. Thanksgiving Holiday is Nov 23rd -27th.
Only half of students will report to school each day. The schedule for each school is below. Please follow the Hybrid schedule below for sending your children to school:
Perry County High School & Linden Elementary:
Last names of A-M will be in school: Nov 12
Nov 16
Nov 18
Last names of N-Z will be in school: Nov 13
Nov 17
Nov 19
Linden Middle School & Lobelville Elementary:
Students in grades 1,3,5 & 7 Nov 12
Nov 16
Nov 18
Students in grades 2,4,6 & 8 Nov 13
Nov 17
Nov 19
**Students will have assignments to complete at home on days they are not in school.