ATTENTION PERRY CO. PARENTS & STUDENTS: HYBRID LEARNING BEGINS TOMORROW!

Perry County Schools will move to Hybrid Learning beginning Thursday, November 12 through Thursday, November 19th. No students will attend school on Friday, November 20th. Thanksgiving Holiday is Nov 23rd -27th.

Only half of students will report to school each day. The schedule for each school is below. Please follow the Hybrid schedule below for sending your children to school:

Perry County High School & Linden Elementary:

Last names of A-M will be in school: Nov 12

Nov 16

Nov 18

Last names of N-Z will be in school: Nov 13

Nov 17

Nov 19

Linden Middle School & Lobelville Elementary:

Students in grades 1,3,5 & 7 Nov 12

Nov 16

Nov 18

Students in grades 2,4,6 & 8 Nov 13

Nov 17

Nov 19

**Students will have assignments to complete at home on days they are not in school.