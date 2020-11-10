WIN YOUR THANKSGIVING BIRD, BUT SAFETY FIRST, SAY SPONSORS

Concerned for your safety during the pandemic—but mindful of holiday traditions—local businesses are once again sponsoring the Buffalo River Review’s annual Great Turkey Giveaway, but with a new twist.

The contest has always required participants to visit each individual business to drop their coupons into a box for the drawing.

This year, because of COVID concerns, the sponsoring businesses and the Review are treating the contest more as a public service rather than traffic-generator.

The contest coupon—yes, one coupon—is in this edition of the newspaper. Clip the coupon and deposit it according to the rules in the box on the sidewalk outside the Review office at 115 South Mill Street, Linden, or mail it to the BRR, PO Box 914, Linden TN 37096.

All entries must be received by noon, Wednesday November 18.

For each sponsoring business, the Review will draw two winners who will be notified by phone and can pick up their holiday bird at the Review office on Friday, November 20, between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

From the winners, one entry will be drawn for the grand prize which includes all the meal trimmings, provided by the Review.

Please, when you do visit the businesses to shop, tell them thanks for supporting the contest and allowing this giveaway tradition to continue at a time when families might, more than ever before, need and appreciate a turkey on their Thanksgiving table.

Contest sponsors for 2020: Bank of Perry County-Linden, Bank of Perry County-Lobelville, FirstBank, Duren’s Health Mart, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Jimmy’s Auto Sales, Tucker Insurance, Edwards Feed & Seed, Perry Farmers Co-op, Sonic Drive-In, Food Giant, Cash Express, and 101.3 WOPC.