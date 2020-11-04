OWNER ISSUES STATEMENT ABOUT HOSPITAL STATUS & FUTURE PLANS

The Buffalo River Review contacted Perry Community Hospital owner Jason Weil and emailed him questions about the hospital. On Sunday evening, November 1, he issued the following press release about the status of the facility:

“Like many hospitals across the country, Perry Community Hospital has seen a large decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the financial impact of COVID- 19 and out of an abundance of caution, we have not admitted patients for certain in-patient or over-night services, while keeping the Emergency Room, Laboratory, and Radiology department operational.

“While most of the inpatient or over-night hospital services have slowed, we have been busy with a much-needed facelift. The staff has developed a comprehensive plan, per CDC guidelines, that includes……………..

……………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S REVIEW…….