LETHA JUNE HICKERSON PARKER

Mrs. Parker, 86, of Linden, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Maury Regional Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, November 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Duane Ritter officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late James Hickerson and Elise Mae Rogers Hickerson. She had worked at Linden Apparel and Johnson Controls, and as a beautician. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Parker; a son, Steve Parker; sisters, Ruthie Mae Qualls, Shelby Jean Parker, and Mary Ann Qualls; and a brother, James Earl Hickerson. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Margaret Frost Parker; grandson, Michael Frost; two great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.