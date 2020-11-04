KEITH BARNETT

Mr. Barnett, 60, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Wayne Swindell and Eddie Hendrix officiating. Burial was at Curry Cemetery. He was born in Nashville, the son of Shirley Byrd Barnett Hickerson Adkins of Lobelville, who survives, and the late Carl Barnett. He had worked as a pipeliner and at Turney Center. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Arnold Hickerson, and a sister, Serena Hickerson Young. In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Lacey Barnett and Aaron Barnett; a sister, Susan (Woody) Harper; brother-in-law, David (Donna) Young; nephews, Alex (Jaydon) Young, Blake Harper, and Brock Young; a niece, Kendyl (Peyton) Hinson; aunts, Pat (Eddie) Hendrix of McEwen, and Pam (Dale) McDaniel of Portland; and a host of other loving family members and friends.