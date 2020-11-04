KATIE SUE DEDRICK LEE

Mrs. Lee, 78, of Linden, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center, Nashville. A funeral service was held Thursday, October 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial was at Bunch Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Marvin Dedrick and Mamie Richardson Dedrick. She was a retired housekeeper at Perry County Nursing Home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Mitch Polan, and brother-in-law, Troy Marshall. Survivors include her husband, Jesse Lee; a son, Mike (Tina) Polan; granddaughter, Courtnie (Kevin) Daniel; granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Polan; great grandchildren, Sloane Daniel, Remington Polan, and Charlotte and Kohen Daniel; a sister, Martha Marshall; a niece, Tammy (Mike) Wood; nephews, Kirk Wood and Josh Wood; and a host of other loving family members and friends.