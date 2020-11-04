COUNTY MAYOR: NO PLANS FOR MASK MANDATE

The number of COVID-19 cases in Perry County continues to climb, but not at the same rapid rate as the previous week—though virus-related deaths have more than quadrupled in a seven-day period.

Confirmed and probable cases on Monday, October 26, totaled 308; by November 1, the number had risen to 355—a jump of 15%, much less than an earlier spike in October of 63%.

Sunday’s report showed 366 PCR positive cases, 4,247 negative tests, 138 active cases, and 208 recoveries.

During the same seven-day period, COVID-related deaths rose from two to nine.

The first COVID-related death in Perry County did not occur until the first week of October.

Perry County Mayor John Carroll told the Review on Friday that he has no plans to issue a mask mandate, though the Governor several months ago gave county mayors the authority to do so.

Governor Lee has said during this health crisis that he would not issue a statewide mask mandate, but that he felt those decisions should be made on the local level.

Mayor Carroll said, “I’m letting businesses decide if they want customers to wear a mask. Many of our citizens are making the choice to wear a mask when in public, and I commend them for doing so. I encourage everyone to wear a mask, continue to social distance, and follow other health guidelines.”