THROUGH SATURDAY, 29% OF LOCAL VOTERS HAD CAST BALLOTS

Perry County has 5,576 registered voters eligible to cast ballots in next Tuesday’s state and federal general election. As of noon, Saturday, 1,632 had already made their choices.

The 29% early voting turnout is extremely high—averaging about 180 per day.

The early vote through Saturday—with four days of voting left to go this week—has already eclipsed the total 2016 early turnout of 1,415.

In the last presidential election four years ago, 55% of Perry County’s voters cast ballots when polls closed, a total of 2,880.

Early voting for the November 3 state and federal general election ends tomorrow, Thursday, October 29.

Perry County voters are choosing from the following candidates in five races:

For President and Vice President of the United States: Republicans Donald Trump and Michael Pence; Democrats Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris; and Independents Don Blankenship and William Mohr, Roque De La Feunte and Darcy Richardson, Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Allyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett, Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman, and Kanye West and Michelle Tidball

For U.S. Senate: Republican Bill Hagerty, Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, and Independents Yomi Faparusi, Sr., Jeffrey Alan Grunau, Ronnie Hensley, G. Dean Hill, Steven Hooper, Aaron James, Elizabeth McLeod, Kacey Morgan, and Eric William Stansberry.

For U.S. House of Representatives District 7: Republican Mark Green, Democrat Kiran Sreepada, and Independents Ronald Brown and Scott Anthony Vieira, Jr.

For Tennessee Senate District 28: Republican Joey Hensley and Independent James Gray.

For Tennessee House of Representatives: unopposed Republican Kirk Haston.

Early voting hours at the Perry County Election Commission office, 113 Factory Street, Linden, today and tomorrow, are8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch).

Polls open on election day, November 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., and close at 7:00 p.m., at the county’s precincts. An official notice of precinct locations and the sample ballot appear elsewhere in this issue.

You must present an approved photo ID to vote.