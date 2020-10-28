LOTTIE HICKERSON MERCER MATHIS

Mrs. Mathis, 99, of Linden, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lewis County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service was held Sunday, October 25, 2020, 1:30 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Jadie Hickerson and Oma Dabbs Hickerson. She was a retired nurse’s aide, having worked at Perry County Hospital and Decatur County Hospital, and a member of Linden First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Mercer and Garland Mathis; infant sons, Leslie Davis and James Paul Mercer; sisters, Hettie Churchwell, Olean Mercer, and Pauline Dunn; a brother, Melvin Hickerson; and a son-in-law, Dwaine Bullock. Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Bullock; a son, Harold (Cynthia) Mercer; grandchildren Rodney (Traci) Bullock, Marty (Kim) Bullock, Michelle (Michael) Hamm, Megan (Justin) Horner, and Eric (Kelli) Mercer; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Mercer and Mary Dean Marlin; and a host of other loving family members and friends.