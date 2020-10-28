JIMMY TRULL

Mr. Trull, 71, of Linden, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, October 26, 2020, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Edward Allen Trull and Mary Dean Rainey Trull. He was a member of Linden Church of Christ, and a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1968. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Trull; a niece, Shayna Trull; and a great niece, Aryra J. Stutts. Survivors include his sisters, Jane (Larry) Davis of Wildersville, and Rose Ann (Don) Deere of Lexington; nephews, Jeff (Jodel) Denton, Justin (Carla) Deere, Brandon (Mecca) Deere, and Dillon Trull; nieces, Reginia (Rick) Edwards, Marcy (Jimmy) Miller, and Abby (Joel) Gray; nine great nephews; ten great nieces; four great, great nephews; six great, great nieces; and a host of other loving family members and friends.