JEANETTE CHANDLER SPENCER

Mrs. Spencer, 96, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery, Lobelville. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late John Ervin Chandler and Cora Twomey Chandler. She was a homemaker and member of Lobelville First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Spencer; son-in-law, F.P. Sharpe; sisters, Irene Orzechowski, Mary Lee Sim, and Vernell Hudspeth; and brothers, Bob and Carlon Chandler. Survivors include her husband of seventy-seven years, Doss Spencer, Jr.; a daughter, Betty Sharpe of Lobelville; a son, Gary (Sherry) Spencer of Lobelville; grandchildren, Kenny Sharpe, Jeremy Spencer, and Jennifer Emory; great grandchildren, Holly Hollingshead, Tyler Spencer, Spencer Emory, Ryder Averett, and Jerzey Averett; four great, great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marguerite Spencer; and a host of other loving family members and friends.