ELECTION NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the state and federal general election will be opened and held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in all the polling places of Perry County, Tennessee, between the lawful hours of 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The voting precincts of Perry County, Tennessee are:

101: Cedar Creek – Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, located on the Linden/Clifton Road.

102: Marsh Creek – Marsh Creek Store, located at 7260 Cedar Creek Rd

201: Pineview – Pineview Volunteer Fire Department building located on the Linden/Pineview Rd, Hwy 438

202: Pope – Pope Volunteer Fire Department building located on Hwy. 412 West (south side) just East of the Old Pope Elementary School building and intersection of Hwy. 412 and Marsh Creek Road.

301- Coon Creek/Armory – Veterans Park/Armory, 4405 Old Hwy 13 South

302: Flatwoods – the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department building located in the Flatwoods community at the intersections of Hwy. 13 South and Slink Shoals Road within the Flatwoods community.

401: Brush Creek Church – Brush Creek Church of Christ building, Hwy. 100 North of Sander’s Service Center.

403: Lobelville Public Works – Lobelville Public Works building located at 160 North Main St., Lobelville, TN

501, 502: Azbill Community Center – Azbill Community Center building located at 113 Factory St., Linden, TN

601, 602: Lobelville City Hall – New City Hall, Main Street Lobelville, Tennessee.

Counting Board – located in the Perry County Election Commission Office , 113 Factory St., Linden, Tennessee.

Perry County Election Commission

P.O. Box 77, Linden, TN 37096, (931) 589-2025

Rob Erisman, chairperson, Margaret Rainey, secretary, Brent Hinson, member, Wayne Swindle, member, Terry Richardson, member

Gaye G. Treadwell, a.o.e.

