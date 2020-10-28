CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING By Editor | October 28, 2020 | 0 CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. mmm Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ELECTION NOTICE October 28, 2020 | No Comments » SAMPLE BALLOT October 27, 2020 | No Comments » In The Circuit Court Of Perry County October 14, 2020 | No Comments »