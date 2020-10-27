PERRY COUNTY SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES MADE NATIONAL NEWS

Perry County has one of the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the nation—and the highest percentage of new cases in the state.

The New York Times reported last week that Perry County—along with mostly other small communities across the United States—is experiencing spikes in the number of new cases among its population.

Perry, ranked thirty-ninth, was the only county in Tennessee that made the top fifty list; thirty-seven of the counties and communities on the list have populations under 10,000.

Local cases averaged an increase of eleven per day in the week before the Times report, which stated, “Now, about one in four deaths from the virus is recorded in a rural county. That stands in contrast to March and April, when almost every death was in a metropolitan area…”

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported on Friday that Perry County has suffered two COVID-19-related deaths.

In the ten-day period leading up to the last Friday’s statistics from TDH, local “confirmed and probable cases” increased from 170 to 277—a 63% spike.

In that same period, from October 13 to 22, the number of negative test results rose from 3,803 to 4,058, and the number of active cases dropped from 154 to 109.

The first spike came in less than a week: a 20% jump from October 13 to 19, from 170 to 204. Two days later the number of new cases had risen to….

