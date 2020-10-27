HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

The Perry County Community Collaborate (PCCC) invites you to a Halloween Drive-Thru Costume Showcase in the PCHS parking lot (weather permitting) this Saturday, October 31, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Those attending this social-distanced event are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Kids will receive a free book and a treat provided by PCCC and Save the Children.

You can extra treats if you: wear a storybook costume; bring and show your favorite book; draw and bring a picture of your favorite storybook character; write and bring a story featuring “you” as the main character.

Dr. Seuss, Pete the Cat, and PCCC mascot Freddy will be there to greet kids.

—————

Bring the kids for treats at NYX Linden on Halloween, October 31, between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m., in the front lobby, 2691 Squirrel Hollow Drive. Everyone is invited.

—————

The community-wide Halloween Trunk or Treat planned for Main Street, Lobelville, this Saturday, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Halloween has not been canceled, but the City of Lobelville urges everyone to practice social distancing while trick or treating.