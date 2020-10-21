SISTERHOOD TOY RUN THIS SATURDAY

The Perry County Sisterhood eleventh annual Toy Run will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, with an 11:00 a.m. line-up at Hott’s BBQ in Lobelville, a noon start, and ending at the Buffalo River, with live music.

The kid-friendly event benefits the children of Perry County. Your help is appreciated in providing assorted school supplies, paper/notebooks/pencils/etc., new unwrapped toys, hygiene items, food for baskets, clothing, and monetary donations. One hundred percent of your donations goes to local kids and families.

At the end of the ride, purchase a chili or jambalaya meal with sandwich and drink for $10, compete in the cornhole tournament, and participate in a 50/50 drawing. Vendors are welcome.

Stops along the way include W&W in Parsons, and Gutter Bound Distillery in Hurricane Mills.

For more information: Tena Shawl, (931) 306-0495; Michelle Leigh, (931) 622-8159; Shirley Spencer, (931) 334-6522; Lolita Godert, (931) 639-7795; Genna Leegan, (931) 209-4207; or Melinda Hudson, (931) 209-7347.