RUTH ELLEN HINSON DENTON

Mrs. Denton, 105, of Linden, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Humphreys County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery. Marsh Creek. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Lee Hinson and Ethel Dabbs Hinson. She was retired from Washington Manufacturing Corporation, where she worked for thirty-one years, and a decade at The Dinner Bell Restaurant. She was a lifelong member of Whitwell Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Denton; daughters, Margie Harder and Mary Ellen Baker; sons, Sam and Paul Denton; a sister, Mary Vorese; and brothers, Pete, J. C., and Bob Hinson. Survivors include her daughter, Betty Todd of Lincoln, Nebraska; a sister, Nell Jones of Fairview; grandchildren, Joe Todd, Barry Harder, Gary Todd, Justina Wright, Billy Harder, Tim Harder, LaDonna Thomas, Angel Moore, Holly Clinton, and Samantha Gant; eighteen greatgrandchildren; four great, greatgrandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.