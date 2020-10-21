JERRY WAYNE HEATH

Mr. Heath, 72, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A graveside memorial service was held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Nix Cemetery, with Shannon Clifton and Ronnie Hinson officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late Casey Heath and Norma Daniel Heath. He was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1965, and worked at Heath’s Cee Bee for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Heath; a sister, Margie Hunnicutt; and brothers, C.N. Heath, Ray Heath, and Casey Heath, Jr. Survivors include his children, Gary (Jamie) Heath and Heather (Brett) McCaig, both of Lobelville; grandchildren, Elizabeth McCaig, Waylon Heath, and Elijah McCaig; and a host of other loving family members and friends.