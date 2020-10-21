HOSPITAL RESPONDS TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Perry Community Hospital (PCH) has resulted in gravely ill employees, staff being sent home, and patients being transferred to other facilities.

As of Saturday, the hospital staff had seventeen confirmed positive cases, according to Administrator Liane Parker, who described the situation as a “COVID crisis.”

And the hospital may be on life support due to expenses, a lack of revenue because of a billing backlog, and the need for funds to fight the current coronavirus-related situation and hire replacement caregivers.

“The bottom line is: everything takes money,” Parker said, “and billing is a mess.” She said since July 21………..

