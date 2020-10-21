FOURTEEN PERCENT OF LOCAL VOTERS ALREADY CAST BALLOTS

About 14% of Perry County’s total registered voters have already case ballots in the upcoming November 3 election, according to Gaye Treadwell, Administrator of Elections.

And that figure reflects early voting and mail-in activity during just the first three and a half days: Wednesday, October 14, through noon Saturday, October 17, when 770 people made their choices in the state and federal general election.

For comparison purposes, in the early voting period leading up to the August election, only ten percent had cast ballots through the first week—and by the end of the two-week early voting period, the number was 980, or 18% of registered voters.

The overall turnout in August was 35%.

