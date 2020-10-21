COUNTY GENERATED 11.5 TONS OF HOUSEHOLD WASTE PER DAY

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and its partners will celebrate Tennessee’s inaugural Zero Waste Day on Tuesday, October 27 to raise awareness about waste in Tennessee and educate citizens on actions they can take to reduce it.

“Now is the time for Tennessee to reconsider the way we think about waste,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said.

“TDEC and its partners encourage Tennesseans to focus on reducing their waste by being aware of where it comes from and where it is going, and to make responsible decisions along the way.”

The first-ever Zero Waste Day is also an excellent opportunity to look at the way Perry County handles waste and the volume generated by citizens.

County Mayor John Carroll provided the following facts about local waste and county services:

–Perry County generated 4,208 tons of household garbage during 2019, which translates to 80.9 tons per week, 11.5 tons per day.

–the county pays $47.46 per ton to dispose of the household garbage.

–for many years, Perry County contracted with Decatur County for waste disposal, but that landfill stopped accepting garbage from other counties in February 2020.

–since then, Perry County waste is hauled to Hickman County, then it is trucked…

…………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE….