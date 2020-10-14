VOTE EARLY TODAY THROUGH OCTOBER 29TH

Early voting in the November 3, 2020 presidential and state and federal general election begins today, Wednesday, October 14, and runs through Thursday, October 29.

Voting hours at the Perry County Election Commission office, 113 Factory Street, Linden, are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch), and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Any eligible voter for this election may vote early. You must present an approved photo ID.

Requests for absentee voting by mail must be received in the election commission office by Tuesday, October 27.