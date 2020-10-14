PERRY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OPENS ON-SITE DETOX/REHAB

It’s a first for Perry Community Hospital (PCH)—and a first for Tennessee—as the healthcare provider makes a bold move and opens an in-patient substance abuse rehabilitation service for Medicare patients at the local facility.

PCH Administrator Liane Parker told the Review that the hospital receives calls every day from Medicare members who are suffering addiction to opioids, alcohol, methamphetamine, spice, crack, cocaine, and benzodiazepines.

“I was shocked and saddened. These people have no help. Medicare is a gaping hole that has zero assistance” for clients suffering addiction problems, Parker said.

PCH is offering fourteen beds for rehab, and medical detox will be handled on the acute care floor.

The hospital has hired a licensed substance abuse addiction counselor, a peer counselor, an addiction medicine specialist, and a social workers. Specialized nurses are being trained.

“This is huge for our area and the hospital,” Parker said. “Our board certified addiction medical specialist is Dr. Steve Averett. He has dedicated his time and assisted us tremendously, performing telehealth, and being available all hours to assess the needs of the patients. We couldn’t do this without him.”

The hospital will be paid by Medicare, but can also accept private insurance.

This move is yet another effort to make the hospital viable—despite no grant assistance from the state, Parker said.

And the decision to provide addiction rehab is equally driven by human concern.

“We cannot turn people away,” Parker said, noting that just this past weekend a man addicted to alcohol fentanyl, meth, and other narcotics—and in severe detox danger—was referred from Buffalo Valley Rehab & Detox Center in Hohenwald.

The situation is ironic since PCH receives no grant assistance from the state, though the hospital in Jackson and Buffalo Valley do. PCH participated in the Payroll Payment Protection (PPP) program and received CARES funds from the federal government in April, but Parker said the state has not helped.

During this pandemic, when the state provided financial support to other hospitals in Tennessee, PCH’s application fell into the 30% that received no funding. Other area rural hospitals did—such as those in Houston, Henderson, and Humphreys County.

Perry Community is the only rural hospital in three contiguous counties—Perry. Lewis, and Decatur.

“We need support,” said Parker, who has near exhausted efforts for assistance to keep the hospital afloat since the new owners took over in March.

“Right now, to run the hospital costs over $620,000 a month. Regulations and supplies are insane. We need support,” said Parker who vows to continue working to save the hospital.

The rehab/detox unit is just the latest in efforts to offer new and innovative services at the hospital.