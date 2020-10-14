LINDEN WATER PROJECT WILL EXTEND WATER LINES TO UNSERVED AREAS

Local efforts to provide clean water access to all of Perry County are coming a little closer to fruition thanks to a large loan approval for the Town of Linden.

Mayor Wess Ward received notice from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation that a water line extension project is eligible for funding through the TDEC revolving fund loan program.

The $2.1 million in funding is pre-approved for 72 miles of four-inch water line to unserved areas of Perry County, including Rockhouse, Sinking Creek, and Hurricane Creek.

The Town of Linden is in prime position to take advantage of the offer since—as reported in last week’s Review—the municipality is debt-free for the first time since 1982.

Thirty-eight years ago, the Town invested in utility expansion to what would become Mousetail Landing State Park, then made similar improvements in 1998 to the Pineview and Cypress Creek communities.

Long-term debt for those utility extensions has been paid off.

Mayor Ward told the Review that access to the funding was competitive. Out of all the entities that sought approval, Linden’s application to extend water to the southeast portion of the county scored sixth.

And because Perry County is considered by the state to be “distressed,” a portion of the loan could be forgiven as a grant—though the exact percentage is still not known. The loan itself is interest free.

Mayor Ward said the extension would provide city water access to ……

……….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S REVIEW…………