KENNETH HILDRED BARBER, SR.

Mr. Barber, 91, of Linden, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his residence A funeral service was held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk and Roy Sharp officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Floyd Barber and Lillian Rodgers Barber. He managed Koppers Sawmill in Linden for many years, was well known in his younger years as owner of Linden Auto Clinic and the 77JR car that raced at Hohenwald Speedway and other tracks in the 1970s. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Church of Christ and the Perry County Historical Society, and was Perry County Historian at one time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue Lewis Barber; an infant son, Kenneth Deone Barber; a daughter, Romonia Sanders; brothers, Huron Barber, Hershell Barber, Hassell Barber, and Hubert Barber; a sister, Sylvia Hazel Barber Boswell; and a greatgrandson, Mitchel W. Turner. Survivors include a sister, Helen Qualls of Linden; a daughter, Lema (Don) Malkowski of Clarksville; a son, Kenneth “Kenny” (Brenda Walker) Barber, Jr. of Linden; son-in-law, Doug Sanders of Linden; grandchildren, Scott (Leslie) Malkowski, LaDonna (Michael) Dowdy, Robert (Michelle) Malkowski, Adam Sanders, Noah Sanders, Jason Barber, Shad (Theresa) Higham, Shawn (Carla) Higham, and a special grandchild, Ke’Audra Majors; eight great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.