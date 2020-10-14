In The Circuit Court Of Perry County

At Linden, Tennessee

Steve E. Harder Plaintiff

vs.

Patricia W. Smith

Victoria W. Cogdill

Trustees of the W. Albert Harder Revocable Trust

Dated 3/8/1994

c/o Susan H. Morris

Michael A. Harder

Embree P. Harder

c/o David L. Harder

Possible unknown owners

Passing through

James Andrew Harder

And Benjamin Seth Latham, Matthew Kent Latham Defendants

Order of Publication

To: All persons claiming as heirs of or otherwise claiming an interest in property once belonging to James A. Harder and passing to his heirs at law in the following tracts of property:

Map 110, Parcel 001.00, 2376 Rockhouse Road, Linden, TN 37096, 391 Acres Map 109, Parcel 011.00, Rock House Rd., Linden, TN 37096, 257 Acres Map 110, Parcel 004.00, Rockhouse Creek & Cotton Branch, Linden, TN 37096, 139 Acres Map ?, Parcel ?, Located on Rockhouse Creek, (Dated 10-29-57, Rec. in Book Y-25, page 238, R.O.P.C., Tenn.), From Mrs. Mary Barber Harder to J.A. Harder

You are hereby notified that a partition suit has been filed seeking to have the property described above sold for partition. If you desire to contest this in any way, you must file an answer to the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, within 30 days of the last publication, with a copy of some sent to Douglas Thompson Bates, III, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 1, Centerville, TN 37033; otherwise, the relief will be granted.

This notice shall run in the Buffalo River Review, a publication of general circulation for four (4) weeks, beginning on October 14, 2020 and running weekly thereafter.

Judge Michael E. Spitzer

21st Judicial District Judge, Division V

B 11/4