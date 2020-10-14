HOLLIS RAY DUNCAN

Mr. Duncan, 78, of Linden, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville. A funeral service was held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church, with Robert Chandler officiating. Burial was at Stephens Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden the son of the late Hugh Taylor Duncan and Lura Ida Estelee Curry Duncan. He was a retired Co-Products Technician for DuPont, and a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church where he was a Deacon since 1965 and treasurer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Wellington, Ruth Lineberry, Irene Long, and Jean Parrish, and brothers, Harold, Howard, and Billy Hugh Duncan. Survivors include his wife, Louise Stephens Duncan; a daughter, Trena Graves of Linden; sons, Tim (Debbie) Duncan of New Johnsonville, and Tony (Tammy) Duncan of Linden; grandchildren, Tiffany (Timmy) Woodie, Troy Duncan, Traver (Kelsey) Duncan, Taylor Graves, and Jeremy Crum; great grandchildren, Tinlee and Tyde Woodie; sisters, Virginia Miller of Oklahoma, Jannie Hartsfield of Columbia, Shirley (David) Lifferth of Antioch, and Judy Reinagel of Dickson; and a host of other loving family members and friends.