BRYAN CULLEN POWELL

Brother Powell, 51, of Auburn, Kentucky, died Thursday, October 8, 2020. A funeral service was held Monday, October 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Parkside, with Kevin Turley, Brett Powell, Eric Powell, Isaac Powell, and Mallory Courter officiating. Burial was at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. He was born in Madisonville, Kentucky, the son of Reverend Wilbur Powell and Mary Frances Powell, who survive. During his more than twenty years in ministry, he served congregations at several churches, including Linden First Baptist. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife of thirty years, Missy Leatherman Powell; a daughter, Mallory (Aaron) Courter; sons, Brett (Miriam) Powell, Eric (Madelyn) Powell, and Isaac Powell; four grandchildren, Owen, Etta, and Edmund Courter, and Ava Powell; his grandmother, Dorothy Louise Powell; and a sister, Rhonda Powell. Memorial donations may be to the family at gofundme.com/f/powell-widow-fund?