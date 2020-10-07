TOWN OF LINDEN IS DEBT FREE – 1ST TIME SINCE 1982

It’s been 38 years since the town of Linden could claim to be debt free.

Mayor Wess Ward is pleased to announce that Linden has no outstanding debt for the first time since 1982.

The Town incurred debt in the early 1980swhen it granted an extension of utilities to the area that would soon become Mousetail Landing State Park.

The town took on a greater financial burden in 1998 when water and gas services were extended to the Pineview and Cypress Creek communities.

As of earlier this year, both of those debts are satisfied, and paid in full.

“This is a major step forward for our community, and a proud moment for Linden,” Mayor Ward stated.

“Our town is one of only a small handful of cities in the state of Tennessee that can claim to be debt-free. This is a major advantage for us going forward, and improves our standing and ability to offer more improvements to our residents down the road.”