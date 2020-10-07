Perry County Airport Requests Tree Removal Bids

Scope of work requires the take down of trees on sloping terrain by logging and/or excavating to remove obstacles to safe aviation operations at the Perry County Airport. Bidders must be licensed and insured. Written bids must be submitted by 12 noon, October 21, 2020 to: Airport Manager, P.O. Box 16, Linden, TN 37096. Contact Airport Manager Bob Ousley, (615) 513-5852 for project site inspection and explanation.

B 10-7