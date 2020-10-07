PANSY LEE DOVER ODOM

Ms. Pansy Lee Dover Odom, 73, of Lobelville, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her residence. A funeral service was held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Shannon Clifton and Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Humboldt, the daughter of the late George Robert Dover and Maudie Lee “Brownie” Meredith Dover. She graduated from North Side High School in Jacksonn 1964. She worked at sewing factories, a rubber plant, convenience stores and BBQ Pits. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pat French, and a special nephew, Mark Coffman. Survivors include her daughters, Leigh Ann (Darrell) Lomax of Linden, and Michelle Rich of Lobelville; sons, Brian (Tonia) Odom of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Dale (Cristal) Odom of Linden; thirteen grandchildren; ten greatgrandchildren; a special niece, Valerie Frazee of Camden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.