NEW UT EXTENSION AGENT INTRODUCED

Perry County has a new UT Extension Agent, Jenny Smith, who introduces herself in the following paragraphs:

“Hello. My name is Jenny Smith and I am so excited to be Perry County’s new UT Extension Agent.

“I live in Centerville, with my husband and two boys. I attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, for a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Then, I attended Bethel College for a Master’s degree in Business. My minor at UT Martin was Family and Consumer Science.

“I was involved in 4-H growing up—camp, baking contest, and speech contest.

“I am excited to work in Perry County and get to know the community. My goal is to get more kids and families involved in 4-H, to make it a family affair—and to bring my knowledge of Family and Consumer Sciences to help the community.”

Be sure to check out the special pages in this issue celebrating 4-H Week. This year’s motto is “4-H: A Place to Call…Home.”