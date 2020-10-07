MOSHER SENTENCED TO EIGHT YEARS WITH TIME SERVED, IN INFANT’S DEATH

A case that began in January 2017 reached a partial conclusion last week when a mother accused of starving her infant daughter to death pled guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Laura Mosher was charged in June of that year following an investigation by the DA’s office and after a Perry County grand jury handed down indictments on first degree murder and aggravated child abuse in May.

Mosher was arrested in Ohio, transported to the Perry County jail, and held without bond.

Her husband, Marc Christopher Mosher, Jr., was charged at the same time with aggravated child abuse. He is free on bond awaiting trial.

Authorities were called to the Moshers’ Short Creek Road home the evening of January 12, 2017, when Laura Mosher reported that her ten-month old daughter, Megan, was “unresponsive.”

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

