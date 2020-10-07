MIKE WOLFE & COMMUNITY LEADERS LAUNCH ‘NASHVILLE’S BIG BACK YARD’

American Picker Mike Wolfe is joining leaders from 13 rural Middle Tennessee and Northwest Alabama communities to launch a new regional movement dubbed “Nashville’s Big Back Yard” (NBBY).

NBBY is a region anchored by 100 miles of the scenic Natchez Trace Parkway that connects communities with populations under 5,000—from Leiper’s Fork down to Muscle Shoals.

In the age of coronavirus, small communities are seeing a surge of interest from people who are drawn to rural living, remote work, and an affordable lifestyle.

“This global pandemic is making folks rethink how and where they want to live and work,” said Wolfe, a rural Williamson County resident who has traveled tens of thousands of miles and gained millions of fans as the star and creator of HISTORY’s “American Pickers” series.

“I know first-hand how much rural communities have to offer. Now is the perfect time to think about getting out of the cities, and back to small town Main Streets and open spaces. I’m honored to help shine a light on the communities in Nashville’s Big Back Yard.”

To help roll out Nashville’s Big Back Yard, Wolfe produced a series of social media messages and videos on location throughout the NBBY region.

The content is being used on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to promote rural Middle Tennessee communities—including Linden, Centerville, C…….

