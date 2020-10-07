LINDA KATE BYRD DOYLE

Mrs. Doyle, 77, of Savannah, died Monday, September 28, 2020. A graveside service was held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Leeper Hill Cemetery, Lobelville, with Danny King officiating. Shackelford Funeral Directors, Savannah, was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Sylacauga, Alabama, the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Byrd, Sr. and Fannie Mae Smith Byrd. She was a retired distributor for the Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper, and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Savannah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Russell Doyle, Jr; an infant son; a brother, Woodrow W. Byrd, Jr.; and an infant sister, Carolyn Jane Byrd. Survivors include two daughters, Anna (John) McKinnon of Savannah, and Amy Ditto and fiancé Kenny Leyva of Denmark (TN); grandchildren, Cody Roberts and Lauren McKinnon and fiancé Reid Whaley; a brother, Jimmy C. Byrd of Spring Hill; sisters, Nelda Byrd Coleman of Lobelville, and Judy Byrd Lewing of Savannah; nephews, Benjamin Lewing and Taylor Lewing; and a special friend and caregiver, Teresa Scherrer.